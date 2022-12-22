10th Ranked Thunderbirds Snap Eastern’s Win Streak

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The Lady Eagles played #10 ranked Casper College in their second game at the CSN Holiday Tournament. Despite a strong start, they were unable to get the win. The Lady Eagles suffered a 70-58 loss, snapping their four-game win streak.

The Eastern team struggled in the fourth quarter, only scoring seven points to Casper’s 16, and wasn’t able to close the gap. Two players scored in double figures for the Eagles. Brooklyn Palmer led with 19 points and Hadley Humphreys scored 12. Maci Wall added seven points while Baylee Ueligitone scored six.

The Eagles shared the ball well as they had 17 assists on 22 made field goals. Hadley Humphreys had five assists while Gaby Goo and Teagan Gray assisted three shots apiece. Maci Wall and Brooklyn Palmer each had two assists.