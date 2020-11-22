11 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized in Southeast Utah

Saturday’s report by the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 11 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized within the region. The health department also announced eight new cases of the virus on Saturday, including four in Carbon County, three in Emery County and one in Grand County.

Over 19,917 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,154 positive results and eight deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 643 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 237 cases remain active while 403 have recovered. Nine Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 17 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 253 cases of COVID-19, 61 of which remain active as 188 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 13 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 266 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 85 cases remain active as 180 have recovered. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, five were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.25% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.67% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.96%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.20%), 1-14 (6.55%), 85+ (1.12%) and 0-1 (.26%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 51 cases of the virus, 14 of which remain active as 37 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, one of which remains active as 11 have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 45 cases of the virus, 15 of which remain active as 30 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 24 cases, seven of which remain active while 17 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.