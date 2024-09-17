11 Lady Eagles Conclude Preseason With Impressive Showing in Colorado

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 1

In back-to-back matchups, the 11th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team faced another tough five-set match against Northeastern Junior College on Friday afternoon. Despite another strong start, winning the first set 25-19, the Eagles were unable to maintain momentum, dropping the second and third sets 22-25 and 23-25. They fought back in the fourth set to win 25-21, but ultimately fell short on the Plainswomen’s home court, losing 13-15.

Leading the way for Utah State Eastern was Agata Zwierzynska , who delivered an impressive 19 kills and 6 digs. Audrey Atwood contributed with 8 kills and 13 digs, while setter Agata Makowska recorded 26 assists and 13 digs. Despite solid offensive and defensive efforts, the Eagles struggled to overcome their attack errors.

On the defensive side, Bird Allen and Marli Pearson anchored the back row, combining for 34 digs. Eastern tallied 12 team blocks, with Clara Philipsson and Atwood contributing key stops at the net.

Game 2

Later that evening, the Lady Eagles bounced back with a convincng sweep against #17 Western Nebraska Community College, winning 25-9, 25-23, 25-18. After a challenging five-set match earlier in the day, the Eagles came out strong, posting a dominant .619 hitting percentage in the first set and never looked back.

Emilia Zug led with 13 kills, hitting an impressive .407, while Rachel West added 6 kills and 4 blocks to contribute on both offense and defense. Agata Zwierzynska remained a force at the net with 8 kills, hitting .227. Setter Agata Makowska orchestrated the attack beautifully with 24 assists and chipped in a service ace to help the Eagles control the match from the start.

Defensively, the Eagles were sharp, with libero Marli Pearson picking up 12 digs in the game. The team combined for 14 blocks, stifling any attempts by Western Nebraska to mount a comeback.

Game 3

The following day, USU Eastern continued their strong play, sweeping Casper College in straight sets 25-21, 25-10, 25-20. The Eagles displayed a balanced attack and efficient defense throughout the match, controlling the tempo from start to finish.

Audrey Atwood and Emilia Zug led the team offensively, with Atwood registering 9 kills on a .353 hitting percentage and Zug contributing 8 kills on a stellar .429. Rachel West and Clara Philipsson also delivered key performances, with West hitting an outstanding .571 and Philipsson contributing 5 kills with a .625 hitting percentage. Setter Agata Makowska once again orchestrated the attack with 22 assists and added 3 service aces.

Defensively, the Eagles were sharp, led by libero Bird Allen with 10 assists and 3 digs, while Rachel West and Clara Philipsson combined for 6 blocks. With eight service aces in total and efficient net play, Utah State Eastern proved too much for Casper, maintaining their form in a dominant performance to close out their weekend competition.

Game 4

In their final match of the tournament, the Lady Eagles swept Dodge City Community College in a hard-fought contest, winning 26-24, 26-24, and 25-22 to complete an impressive preseason campaign.

Audrey Atwood led the Eagles with 7 kills and 3 service aces. Rachel West was efficient, notching 7 kills on 11 attempts with no errors, hitting an impressive .636. Agata Zwierzynska added 8 kills and Lauren Hamilton contributed 5 kills at a .333 hitting percentage. Setter Agata Makowska tallied 24 assists followed by Bird Allen with 12.

At the net, Clara Philipsson and Lauren Hamilton led the team’s blocking efforts, each registering multiple blocks. Defensively, libero Marli Pearson led the team with 14 digs.

No. 11 USU Eastern (11-5, 0-0) will now look forward to Scenic West Athletic Conference play beginning September 27 at home against Salt Lake Community College (10-6, 0-0). For their full schedule visit www.usueasternathletics.com.