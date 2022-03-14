Visitors, community members and former Girl Scouts have been invited to take a trip down memory lane at the Helper Mining and Railroad Museum with the Girl Scouts exhibit.

This exhibit was made possible by Kathleen Thomas, the Regional CEO of Girl Scouts in Wyoming, Montana. She boasts over 50 years of experience with the Girl Scouts under her belt, and she recently contacted the museum with the desire to donate her extensive Girl Scouts collection.

Helper Mining and Railroad Museum Director Roman Vega happily accepted this donation and was able to construct a history of Girl Scouts with the materials donated, which included old uniforms, patches, guidebooks, memorabilia and more.

The celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouting was opened to all on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those that wished to view the history were treated to not only the wonders of the exhibit itself, but food and refreshments as well.

In attendance during the event were two troop members from the local Girl Scouts, which is fully-funded. Those that wish to obtain more information on the local troop may scan the QR code in the photo gallery below.

This exhibit will be featured on the main level of the museum for a short time before being permanently relocated to the third floor.