112 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 112 COVID-19 recoveries within the region. Since testing began, there have been 126 confirmed cases of the virus.

Carbon County has seen 57 confirmed cases of the virus. Of these, 46 have recovered, leaving 11 cases active. Two patients are currently hospitalized while two other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Grand County, there have been 53 cases of the virus with 51 recoveries, leaving just two active cases. There are currently no Grand County patients hospitalized, though two patients were formerly admitted due to the virus. The lone death in the Southeast Utah region was a Grand County a male patient over the age of 85.

Emery County has only seen 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 15 have recovered, leaving just one active case. No Emery County patients have been hospitalized and no deaths have been attributed to the virus.

To date, over 7,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For more information on case breakdowns, see the graphs below or click here.