1,194.5 Pound Pumpkin Featured in Green River Contest

By Robin Hunt

The Vallejo family of Green River sponsored a pumpkin contest in the spirit of Halloween. The family procured a large pumpkin, brought in on the bed of an old truck, and parked it in front of Green River City Hall. Citizens were then able to visit City Hall and submit their best guess on how much the pumpkin weighed.

Winners were announced on Halloween morning. First place went to Adam Steur, who came within 2.5 pounds of the pumpkin’s weight. His guess was 1,192 pounds. Second place was a tie between Bo Harrison and Alexa Gonzalas, who each guessed 1,200 pounds. Addison Gee came in third with her guess of 1,187 pounds.

First place received a $300 Amazon gift certificate while both second place finishers received a $200 Amazon gift certificate and the third place finisher went home with a $100 Amazon gift certificate.

The monstrous pumpkin came in at 1,194.5 pounds. Now that’s a pumpkin!