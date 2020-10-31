124 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of a Carbon County resident due to COVID-19. Friday’s report also announced 11 new cases of the virus, including six in Carbon County, four in Emery County and one in Grand County.

“The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified of the death of a Carbon County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department shared. “The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

Since testing began, over 15,525 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 556 positive test results. According to reports, 124 cases are active. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 286 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 67 cases remain active while 217 have recovered. Five Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. The two deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 132 cases of COVID-19, 40 of which remain active as 89 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 138 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 17 cases remain active as 120 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.19% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.98% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.40%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.51%), 1-14 (6.47%), 85+ (1.26%) and 0-1 (.18%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 23 cases of the virus, seven of which remain active as 16 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 16 cases of the virus, 12 of which remain active as four have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, one of which remains active as 14 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.