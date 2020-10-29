129 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 129 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. Wednesday’s report also included the announcement of 29 new cases of the virus, including 18 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and one in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 15,525 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 519 positive test results. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 265 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 67 cases remain active while 197 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 10 others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 119 cases of COVID-19, 40 of which remain active as 76 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 10 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 135 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 22 cases remain active as 112 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.18% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.97% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.39%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.56%), 1-14 (6.36%), 85+ (1.35%) and 0-1 (.19%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 19 cases of the virus, four of which remain active as 15 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 10 cases of the virus, seven of which remain active as three have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, six of which remain active as nine have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.