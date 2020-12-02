12th Annual Turkey Trot Gathers Sizable Donation for the Carbon County Food Bank

Carbon County Recreation hosted the 12th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. This run is a great way to get blood pumping before the big meal and give back to the community.

As way of admission, those that participated were encouraged to donate a canned food item for the Carbon County Food Bank. Donations were accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Due to the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the course was marked out well in advance and was left up all day, enabling participants to run it when they wished without fear of the crowd.

Scott Merrell of Carbon Rec stated that at the 8:30 a.m. start time, there were eight in attendance, though by 10 a.m. when the donations were loaded, over 40 runners had used the course.

Participants were able to choose the distance that they wished to run and the course was marked out in half-mile increments to ensure that the runners were able to make their goal and turn around to return to their vehicles.

“There was a pretty chilly wind up on top of the fairgrounds that morning and runners definitely earned their holiday meal by braving the brisk temperatures, but everyone had a great time and we were able to collect nearly 100 pounds of canned goods to donate this year,” Merrell stated.

Merrell also stated that the annual trot is used not only to gather food for the food bank, but also to share memories with the neighbors of the community. “We look forward to many more years of the same,” Merrell concluded.