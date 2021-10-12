132 New COVID Cases in 4 Days

On Monday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 132 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the past four days. This includes 81 in Carbon County, 34 in Emery County and 17 in Grand County.

In total, there are 288 active cases of the virus throughout the region. Carbon County tops the charts with 179 cases. Emery County has 74 active cases while Grand County has 35. Of these patients, 17 are hospitalized, including 11 from Carbon County and three each from Emery and Grand counties.

Of the active cases, 55 of them involve students or staff from regional schools. There are 28 active cases in Carbon County involving students or staff, while Emery County is close behind with 20 cases. Grand County has seven school-related cases.

While active cases continue to be tracked, nearly 18,000 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes 49.69% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 46.62% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 67.83% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 231 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those who have become infected with the virus despite being vaccinated. The region has recorded 45 deaths related to COVID-19.