143 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 143 recoveries from COVID-19 within its region. Thursday’s announcement also reported one new positive case in Carbon County.

Since testing began, Carbon County has recorded 84 cases of the virus. Of these, 72 have recovered, leaving 12 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized while three other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Grand County, 56 patients have tested positive for the virus and 54 have recovered. No patients are currently hospitalized, but two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Emery County has seen only 21 cases of the virus since testing began. Of these, 17 have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

There have been over 9,059 COVID-19 tests conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.