144 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Saturday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 144 patients have recovered from COVID-19 within its region. The report also announced a new case of the virus in Emery County.

Since testing began, 165 patients have tested positive for the virus throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 144 patients have reportedly recovered.

Carbon County has seen 85 confirmed cases of the virus with 73 recoveries. One patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while three others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. No deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, 23 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 17 have recovered. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

There have been 57 reported cases of the virus in Grand County with 54 recoveries. No patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Over 9,059 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.