14th Straight Victory for 6th Ranked Lady Eagles

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team once again climbed the national rankings this week, finding themselves in the sixth best spot in the nation. The Lady Eagles opened their conference season with a dominating win Wednesday night over Colorado Northwestern with scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-20.

The team improves to 17-3 on the season and 1-0 in SWAC standings. The win against the Spartans also marks the 14th straight victory for USU Eastern as they add to their record-breaking win streak.

Freshman middle blocker Mia Trotter and freshman outside hitter Alexis Leckington each had six kills to lead the offense against Colorado Northwestern. Freshman setter Jenna Thorkelson picked up 26 assists against the Spartans. Thorkelson also matched freshman outside hitter Haley McUne in digs with 11 digs apiece to lead on defense.

USU Eastern (17-3, 1-0) will host its annual alumni game on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. where the community can get their first look at the team inside the BDAC.

The Lady Eagles will then prepare for their first home match of the season in a nationally ranked showdown as they welcome No. 3 Snow College (10-1, 0-0) to the BDAC. They play the Badgers on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in what is sure to be one of the most competitive games yet for USU Eastern.

Join the USU Eastern FANZONE by texting “Eagles” to 83200 for updates, promotions and game day information!