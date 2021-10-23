153 New COVID-19 Cases in 3 Days

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the region in just three days. This included 101 in Carbon County, 36 in Emery County and 16 in Grand County.

As of Friday, there were 366 active cases of the virus throughout the region with 216 in Carbon County, 99 in Emery County and 51 in Grand County. Of these patients, 14 are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

The region has recorded 49 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 28 Carbon County residents, 17 Emery County residents and four Grand County residents.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution is ongoing. As of Friday, the health department has recorded 18,156 complete vaccinations throughout the region. This accounts for 50.20% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 47.32% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 67.83% of the eligible population vaccinated.

With this data, Southeast Utah remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.