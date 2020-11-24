16 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 16 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Southeast Utah. The health department also announced 393 active cases of the virus. These include 19 new cases in Carbon County, six in Emery County and two in Grand County reported on Monday.

Since testing began, 21,952 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,213 positive results and eight deaths. Carbon County has averaged 177 tests per day in the past seven days with an average positive test rate of 34.58%. Emery County has averaged 36 tests per day with an average positive test rate of 15.28%. In Grand County, an average of 78 tests have been administered per day with an average positive test rate of 14.57%. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 673 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 238 cases remain active while 432 have recovered. Twelve Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 17 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 266 cases of COVID-19, 70 of which remain active as 192 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 13 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 274 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 85 cases remain active as 188 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while five others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.42% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.99% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.53%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.22%), 1-14 (6.44%), 85+ (1.16%) and 0-1 (.25%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 54 cases of the virus, 14 of which remain active as 40 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 47 cases of the virus, 16 of which remain active as 21 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 24 cases, seven of which remain active while 17 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.