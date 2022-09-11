16 Eastern Battles, Comes Up Short Against 2nd Ranked Bruins

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The 16th ranked USU Eastern men’s soccer team suffered a devastating loss against 2nd ranked Salt Lake Community College (SLCC). It was a very intense and heated game for the two nationally ranked programs.

In the first half, the Eagles started well and dominated most of the period. Kevin Jones slipped a ball behind the defense to Thomas Kirkham, who was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty. Colby Lee finished the PK in the top of the net. Unfortunately, Salt Lake scored on a follow up shot five minutes later.

In the second half, SLCC gained more control of the game and scored a 45-yard shot in the last 10 minutes of play. The Eagles had chances throughout the game but couldn’t put the ball in the net. It will be remembered as an undeserved loss.

The team will look to bounce back on the road next Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m. against Colorado Northwestern Community College.

