16-Year-Old Dies in Head-On Collision

A 16-year-old died following a head-on collision with a semi truck on Highway 10 Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred at mile post 46 near Huntington at approximately 1:50 p.m.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a 16-year-old male was driving a Nissan Pathfinder when he crossed the centerline and struck a northbound semi truck head-on. The semi truck then veered off the roadway.

“The 16-year-old died instantly,” authorities shared. “The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.”

Highway 10 was closed over two hours for investigation and cleanup. However, the cause of the young driver leaving his lane is still under investigation.