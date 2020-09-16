169 COVID-19 Recoveries Reported in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday afternoon, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported 169 COVID-19 recoveries within its region. Since testing began, there have been 175 confirmed cases of the virus throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Carbon County leads the region with 93 confirmed cases, including one new case that was announced on Tuesday. Of these, 89 patients have recovered, leaving four active cases. While no Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized, four were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county.

Grand County has tallied 57 cases of the virus. Of these, 56 patients have recovered while the lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. There are no confirmed active cases in Grand County.

In Emery County, there have been 25 cases of COVID-19. Only one case remains active as 24 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to the virus in Emery County.

Since testing began, over 10,421 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.