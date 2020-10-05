17 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over Weekend

On Sunday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 17 news cases of COVID-19 that were reported over the weekend. This included six new cases in Carbon County, four in Emery County and seven in Grand County.

Since testing began, 11,706 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 260 have been positive, 47 of which remain active.

Carbon County leads the region with 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 of which remain active as 118 have recovered. One patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while five others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, 52 patients have tested positive for the virus. Nineteen cases remain active as 33 patients have recovered. Two patients are currently hospitalized while two others were formerly hospitalized but have since been release. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Grand County has tallied 66 cases of the virus, 61 of which have recovered. Four cases remain active and the lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized, though two patients were formerly hospitalized.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 13 cases of the virus, five of which remain active while eight have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, two of which remain active as eight have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, none of which remain active. In the Grand School District, there has been patient, who has reportedly recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.