178 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 178 patients have recovered from COVID-19 within the region. Since testing began, there have been 203 confirmed cases of the virus throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Carbon County leads the region with 113 confirmed cases, including one new case reported on Thursday. Of these, 97 have recovered, leaving 16 active cases. There are no Carbon County patients currently hospitalized for the virus; however, four were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in Carbon County.

Emery County has recorded 33 confirmed cases of the virus. Eight cases remain active as 25 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has tallied 57 cases of COVID-19, none of which remain active. One patient, a Grand County man over the age of 85, died due to the virus while the remainder of the patients have recovered. There have been two hospitalizations of Grand County patients.

According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, 37.93% of the confirmed cases in the region are within the 25-44 age group. The 45-64 age group includes 23.63% of the cases while the 15-24 age group is 22.17%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, age are follows: 65-84 (8.37%), 1-14 (5.91%), 85+ (1.48%) and 0-1 (.49%).

Since testing began, over 11,073 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.