18 Active COVID-19 Cases in Carbon County

Carbon County leads the region with 18 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. Tuesday’s report on the COVID-19 situation stated that there are no active cases at this time in Emery County while Grand County has one active case.

There have been 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carbon County since testing began. Of these, 56 have recovered, leaving 18 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized while three other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Emery County has only had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all patients have reportedly recovered, leaving no active cases. No deaths or hospitalizations have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

In Grand County, there have been 54 patients test positive for COVID-19. At this time, there is only one active case in the county and no hospitalizations. The lone death due to COVID-19 in the area was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

To date, there have been over 8,439 COVID-19 tests conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For more information on case breakdowns, see the graphs below.