18 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

A report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Sunday evening announced that there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 15 active cases in Carbon County, two in Emery County and one in Grand County.

Since testing began, Carbon County has tallied 105 confirmed cases of the virus with 90 recoveries. Four patients were hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 26 cases of the virus. There have been no hospitalizations and 24 patients have recovered. No deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has recorded 58 cases of COVID-19 as well as one death due to the virus. The death was a Grand County man over the age of 85. There have been two hospitalizations of patients in the county and 56 recoveries.

The Southeast Utah Health Department is also tracking cases involving students, teachers or staff of local school districts. Since school began in August, the Carbon School District has had seven cases of the virus. Four of these patients have recovered while three cases remain active. Emery County has had two cases, including one recovered and one active.

Since testing began, over 10,421 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.