19 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 19 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 12 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and two in Grand County. Three new cases were also reported in Friday’s announcement, including one case in each county within the region.

Since testing began, Carbon County has recorded 85 cases. Of these, 73 patients have recovered. One patient is currently hospitalized while three others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Emery County has had 22 confirmed cases of the virus with 17 recoveries. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19 in Emery County.

In Grand County, there have been 57 cases of COVID-19 with two cases remaining active. No patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, two patients were formerly hospitalized. The lone death due to COVID-19 within the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Over 9,059 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.