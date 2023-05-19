1A Golf Wraps Up at State Competition

The 1A state golf tournament took place on May 15-17. The Green River Pirates, as a small team, needed to qualify individually to compete. Jarrett Guerrera, Abby Erwin and Garrett Keener participated for the Pirates.

Guerrera had an 88 round on the first day, advancing him to the second day. He hit a 99 in his second round for a 187 overall score, good enough to tie for 22nd place. Keener hit 111 on the first day, which unfortunately missed the cut for the second day.

The Pinnacle High School boys participated during the first day of state, but missed the cut to continue the competition. They ended state with a 520 score as a team for last place. Scorers for the team at state were Cole Barton, Jaxon Cranford, Dominick Vigil and Karder Anderson.

In the boys’ competition, Valley took first place with 709 strokes after two days of competition. Altamont came in second with 719 strokes.

Monticello led the competition for the girls with a 396 score, followed by Manila with 408 strokes. Atwood topped all golfers at the tournament with her 95 round. Erwin had 130 strokes for the Pirates.

The Lady Panthers tied for sixth place with Panguitch, each ending with team scores of 470. Avree Atwood, Darolani Motte, Jostyn McLean and Gracie McDonald made up the scorers for Pinnacle.