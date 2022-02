ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Monday, tournament seedings were assigned to the 1A State Basketball Championship bracket. #19 Pinnacle will travel to play #14 Wayne on Saturday. Also on Saturday, #22 Green River will head to #11 Monument Valley for the first round.

In the girls’ bracket, #18 Green River will play at #15 Bryce Valley on Saturday. In addition, the Lady Panthers received the #20 seed and will travel to #13 Valley on Saturday as well.