1A State Playoff Victory Snatched from Panthers’ Claws

On Saturday, the UHSAA 1A State Boys’ Basketball Tournament kicked off for the #12 Pinnacle Panthers and the #5 Piute Thunderbirds with a second round game.

Piute took the lead right from the start and ended the first half of the game with the advantage, 38-16. The Panthers were successful in scoring in the double digits in the second half, but fell by ten points in both the third and fourth quarters.

The playoff ended with the Thunderbirds taking the victory, 88-46. Junior Anthony Shumway led the scoring for Pinnacle with 12 points. He was followed by senior Landen Hardy with nine and senior Mikey Vigil with eight.

The Thunderbirds will now advance to the quarterfinals on March 4.