1A State Volleyball Playoff Released

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The 1A State Volleyball Tournament Tree was released early Wednesday morning. Green River was awarded the #9 seed and will play have a first-round bye. The Lady Pirates will then play #8 Milford on Friday, Oct. 29 at UVU at 4 p.m. On the other hand, Pinnacle was given the #21 seed and will play at #12 Altamont in the first round this Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will play #5 Escalante the following Friday at UVU at 4 p.m. A full look at the tournament tree can be viewed here.