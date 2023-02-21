1A Teams Gear Up for State

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The final RPA Standings were released on Monday morning, outlining the 1A state basketball tournaments.

After being named the Co-Region Champs on Friday, the #10 Panthers are entering the tournament on a high note. Pinnacle will host the opening round on Saturday against #23 Dugway. The game is slated for 1 p.m. in Price.

Green River will also host the opening round after grabbing the #15 seed. The Pirates will face #18 Diamond Ranch Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m. as well.

For the girls’, Green River secured the #15 seed. The Lady Pirates will host the opening round game against #18 Water Canyon. The game is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Pinnacle, on the other hand, will be traveling for the opening round. The Lady Panthers, who secured the #20 seed, will face #13 Whitehorse on Saturday, also at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s home games will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports. The winners of each game will then advance to the second round of the tournament, which will take place at the Sevier Valley Center on March 1. The games will continue on March 2 and 3 before the championship match on March 4.