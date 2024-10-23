1A Volleyball State Tournament Preview

The brackets are set for the 1A volleyball state championship tournament. The tournament will be held in Richfield on the Snow College campus. The Green River Pirates have already punched their ticket to the tournament on Nov. 1-2.

Before then, the Pinnacle Panthers will have a matchup in the first round against the Dugway Mustangs on Oct. 26. The match will be held in Price on Pinnacle’s home court. The two meetings between the teams resulted in two wins for the Panthers. The first match, Pinnacle won, 3-1, on the road.

In the second meeting, they won 3-2, in a close battle in Price. The match will be set for 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The winner of the match will advance to round two of the tournament at SVC. The victor will not have an easy task, as they will be set to face the number one ranked team in 1A, Valley Buffalos (17-6).

The Green River match is already set for Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. They will be facing another challenging team in the number four ranked Manila Mustangs. The Mustangs led Region 22 with a 9-1 record and 16-8 overall. Manila and Green River did not have a match during the season.