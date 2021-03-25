2 Carbon County COVID-19 Patients Die Following Complications

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the deaths of two local COVID-19 patients. Both patients were Carbon County residents.

According to the health department, both patients were hospitalized at the time of death. One patient was a male between the ages of 45-64 while the other was a male patient between the ages of 65-84.

These deaths bring the region’s count to 27 deaths related to COVID-19. This includes 15 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.