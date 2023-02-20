2 CHS Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

A celebration was held on Friday afternoon for two Carbon High School (CHS) athletes that signed their letters of intent to extend their athletic careers past graduation.

Gabrielle Vasquez will be continuing her softball career at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts while Gabe Ibanez will spread his wings as a Duhawk to swim for Loras College in Debeque, Iowa.

“It’s a pretty exciting day for two more of our athletes to get to sign,” said Teresa Pulipher.

Vasquez was the first to sign her letter. Carbon softball coach Kirt Nunley took a moment to express that Vasquez is a very coachable athlete. She is able to play multiple positions on the field and is always pushing to be better by asking what she needs to do to improve. On behalf of the softball team, Coach Nunley concluded they are very proud of her and wish her the best of luck in this next step of the game.

Ibanez then signed his letter of intent to swim for Loras College, but will be leaving CHS on a high note. During 3A State Swim, Ibanez broke two school records, leaving his mark at CHS. The swimmer was able to beat the 200 free record by over a second. Then, in the 400 free boys’ relay, Ibanez, along with N. Engar, M. Engar and Cameron Jones, demolished the 30-year school record by nearly two seconds.

Congratulations to both Vasquez and Ibanez on their accomplishments!