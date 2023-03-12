2 CHS Students Recognized for Clean Air Contest  

During the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening, two Carbon High School students were recognized for their entries in the Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest.

On Feb. 11, the winners of the Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest were announced at a ceremony at Utah State University’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA) Community Art Day. There were over 800 high school students who participated in creating clean air public service announcements (PSA). Carbon High School students Cole Yoklavich and Gabrielle Vasquez had their entries selected as two of the 60 that were chosen as finalists.

Yoklavich was the first to the school board’s podium to be recognized for placing second in the contest. He chose to design his PSA around a very recognizable representation for Utahns, the classic Delicate Arch license plate, that stated “DNT IDLE.” He was also granted a cash prize of $275 for his design sponsored by the Utah Hospital Association.

Vasquez placed sixth in the contest, earning a cash prize of $200 sponsored by Conservice. She was unable to attend the school board meeting, but Carbon High teacher Anthony Cilli presented her design in her place. Her design demonstrated a family with gas masks to protect them from the inversion in the Wasatch Front. At the bottom of the PSA, it displayed “Protect our Air, State and Home.”

Cilli was ecstatic to have two students place in the top ten out of more than 800 students.