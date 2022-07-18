2 Dead, Another Injured Following Highway 6 Accident

An accident left two dead and another in critical condition following an accident on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at milepost 211 near Soldier Summit on Highway 6.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, just after 2 p.m. on Friday, a Ford Explorer hydroplaned and crossed into eastbound traffic, colliding with the first vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, in a t-bone style crash. A third vehicle, a Honda Accord that was reportedly following too closely, then struck the Toyota Sienna.

There were a total of nine occupants between the three vehicles, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Two of these occupants were pronounced dead while another was in “extremely critical condition.”

Authorities closed Highway 6 for some time while the scene was assessed and cleared. At this time, identifications of those involved have not been released.