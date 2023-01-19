2 EHS Students to Represent at Leadership Conference

Emery High School Press Release

Emery High School (EHS) would like to recognize two students from the sophomore class who have been chosen to represent EHS at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference (HOBY) this summer.

HOBY is held at Snow College each summer and is an excellent opportunity for students who are interested in improving their leadership and teamwork skills. Students who are chosen to attend HOBY can be awarded scholarships to attend Snow College at the completion of the conference.

The sophomores who chose to compete for a chance to represent EHS submitted an essay about what they feel are important characteristics of a good leader. Finalists were then chosen from the essay round to advance to the interview process.

The two students who have been chosen to represent Emery are Kallee Lake and Robert Russell. Lake is the daughter of Daniel and Christella Lake from Ferron. Russell is the son of Jesse and Nina Russell, also from Ferron. Congratulations to Kallee and Robert!