2 Emery County Military Veterans Honored

By Suzanne Anderson

On Saturday, two Emery County military veterans were honored.

Those honored included Fenton Anderson of Emery Town, a U.S. Air Force Veteran of four years, who peacefully passed away at the age of 82 on Nov. 16 in his home in Richfield, Utah. Also honored was 95-year-old WWII Veteran Grant Nielsen of Ferron.

While participating in the military honors of Anderson, Nielsen was presented an award from Senator David Hinkins for his valiant service. The award was provided by the American Legion, Department of Utah.