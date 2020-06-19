2 Emery Junior High Rodeo Members Capture First Place at State Finals

By Julie Johansen

Ryter Ekker and Dalton Allred both took first place at the Utah Junior High Rodeo State Finals in Hurricane on June 15-17. Ekker earned first in the junior high light rifle shoot, which was actually hosted in conjunction with the high school shooting competition the week before. On Wednesday, Allred was awarded as the champion bull rider for the junior high competition.

Other local members placed in the top ten in their respective events. In girls’ breakaway roping, Graycee Mills took third and Shaynee Fox finished in ninth. Girls’ goat tying had Shaynee Fox in ninth and Maddison Nielson in 10th. Mills also took 10th in barrels and third in pole bending while Ryleigh Allred earned sixth in poles.

Monty Christiansen placed fifth in saddle broncs and sixth in bareback steers. Orrin McElprang earned sixth in bull riding and also roped fast enough for fifth place with partner Zane Magnuson. In light rifle shooting, Kashley Rhodes earned fifth, Shalako Gunter took sixth and Will Ekker finished in ninth.

The national junior high competition was cancelled due to the pandemic, but many of the members plan on participating in the Silver State Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada in July.