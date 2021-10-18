2 Locals Honored for Battling the Opidemic

Carbon County public safety professionals receive awards for exceptional service

Press Release

Members of the Utah Rural Opioid Healthcare Consortium (UROHC) recently received the opportunity to meet as a group at Southern Utah University for the Public Safety/Public Health Summit. This event brought together law enforcement, first responders and public health partners from Carbon, Emery, Iron, Beaver, Wayne, Piute, Garfield, Kane and Grand counties.

As a consortium, the goal of the event was to utilize the resources available to each county to maximize efforts in the battle against the opioid epidemic. The UROHC Summit addressed issues related to opioid use, overdose, opioid education, prevention programs, and the coordination of care for individuals and their family members after an overdose.

Twelve public safety and public health professionals received awards for providing exemplary service to their respective communities in rural Utah. Of those 12 individuals, two awardees hail from Carbon County.

Those who received awards were officer Matt Montoya (Price City Police) and Jennifer Roberts (Utah Department of Corrections).

Kasey Shakespear, Program Director of the Utah Rural Opioid Healthcare Consortium, said that “combating opioid use disorder is critical as we see the damage it does to our communities daily. This event was an opportunity to forge the necessary relationships to help these communities. It will take efforts from all of these groups to end this opidemic.”

The mission of Utah Rural Opioid Healthcare Consortium is to bring together providers, healthcare entities, FQHCs, public and behavioral health, and nonprofit organizations to coordinate resources and expertise to combat opioid use disorder in Utah.