2 State Champions Honored by Carbon School Board

Helper Middle School (HMS) brought home two state champion titles for wrestling this year. The athletes were recognized at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening.

Nationally-recognized wrestler Riker O’Hearon earned the state title in the boy’s division. HMS wrestling coach Brock Fausett expressed that he is very pleased to have O’Hearon on the team and proud to have him representing the county as well as Helper Middle School.

Claire Fausett also brought home a state title, which was a huge accomplishment since this is the first year HMS has had a girls’ wrestling team. Coach Fausett is excited to continue to build from that.

“Not only were these two champions, but they really lead the team in terms of upping the competition level in the room for both the girls and the boys,” said Fausett. “[I] couldn’t be happier for these kids as well as their teammates.”