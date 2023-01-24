2 USUE Faculty Named Teachers of the Year

USU Eastern Press Release

Every year, each department across all of Utah State University selects a Teacher of the Year and nominates them for the College Teacher of the Year. USU Eastern has been thrilled to have several of the recipients of those awards on campus in the past, and this year is no different.

Dr. Katherine Vela-Lopez has been named the Teacher Education and Leadership Department Faculty Teacher of the Year. Dr. Vela-Lopez, who teaches Elementary Education, started on the USUE campus in the Fall of 2020 and is an extremely valuable part of the USU Eastern community.

“I could not be more excited for this well-deserved recognition for Katherine,” said Greg Dart, Associate Vice President of USU Eastern.

Dart continued, “You know what is even better than a Teacher of the Year on our campus? Two Teachers of the Year!”

Dr. Hannah Lewis has been named the Eldon J. Gardner Teacher of the Year for the Math and Statistics Department of Utah State University. She is a university alum, receiving both her MS and PhD from Utah State University. She has been teaching on campus since the Fall of 2019 and has made an immediate positive impact.

“She is a student favorite and has been so willing to help students in any way,” Dart said.

Both Dr. Lewis and Dr. Vela-Lopez will now be considered for college-wide awards. The winners of the college awards will be announced later this spring.