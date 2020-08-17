20 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

Over the weekend, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that there are 20 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 18 active cases in Carbon County and one each in Emery and Grand counties.

Since testing began, there have been 125 total cases of the virus in the Southeast Utah region. Carbon County has seen 57 confirmed cases of the virus with 39 recoveries. Two people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Two others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in Carbon County.

Grand County has had 52 cases of the virus with 51 recoveries. No patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 within the county, though two were formerly hospitalized. There has been one death attributed to COVID-19 in Grand County.

Emery County has seen only 16 confirmed cases of the virus. Of these, 15 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to the virus of these 16 patients.

There have been over 7,000 COVID-19 tests conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. To see case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.