2021 American Legion Auxiliary Girls’ State Candidates Announced

Shala Hunsaker, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls’ State Chairman for Ferron’s Unit 42, wished to announce the candidates for this year’s Utah Girls State. The participants will have the opportunity to not only compete for scholarships, but will also earn three political science college credits.

Girls’ State is a nationwide program to provide citizenship training for girls in their junior year of high school. They will learn to be self-governing citizens as they are about the Constitution, duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship in order to understand and participate in the functioning of local, state and national government as adults.

Hunsaker stated that they are excited to congratulate the girls, as well as thank the sponsors that worked with them to allow this opportunity to happen. The participants this year are Addison Fox, Faryn Hulse, Maggie Lindsey, McKynlee Gordon and Saylor Jackson.

The sponsors are the American Legion Auxiliary United #42, Ferron City and Desertview federal Credit Union, who were all thanked for their support.