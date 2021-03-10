2021 Emery County Fair Cancelled

By Julie Johansen

During the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the 2021 Emery County Fair has been cancelled.

Commissioner Kent Wilson reported during the meeting that the county has decided to not host a county fair this summer. The commission stated that the best use of the citizens’ money with the ongoing pandemic is not investing $50,000 in a county fair in August 2021.

Instead, the county is planning to donate to the Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo and the local livestock show. The county also plans to purchase a climbing wall and trampoline apparatus that each city can use during their individual celebrations.

In response to this announcement, Castle Dale City made the decision to postpone its annual city celebration from June until August. The celebration will take place during the traditional dates of the county fair. The well-loved Castle Dale City Days festivities will coincide with the Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo.