2021 Green River Graduates Turn Their Tassels *Photo Gallery*

The Green River High School (GRHS) commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 took place at the high school on Thursday evening.

Those that were unable to, or wished not to, attend in person were able to also watch the graduation ceremony via Zoom. The ceremony began with a welcome from class member Angel Cordingley before Valedictorian and class president Ethan Johnson took to the podium.

Johnson reflected on the schooling experience and how, though it is an ending in a way, it is nowhere near the end for the graduating class.

“It is the beginning of a new step in our lives,” Johnson stated.

Following this, Co-Salutatorian Celica Mendoza also took time to say some reflective and encouraging words to her fellow classmates before Talynn Lovato and Cordingley presented a special musical number entitled “The Art of Getting By.”

The duo sang this song as it touched them when thinking on the way that the class, and the rest of the students, have faced more obstacles than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A slideshow was then viewed by the seniors, staff and audience members alike, showing the students in all of their glory through their respective journeys. Lovato then once again took to the stage as the Co-Salutatorian.

“All of us pushed to be here today,” stated Lovato.

GRHS Principal Kayce Fluckey gave a speech to her students, becoming emotional as she gave them advice as they move on, including being more present in their lives and giving less attention to their screens.

“There’s nothing that will help you better understand our world and your place in it than to see as much of it as you can and experience it as much as you can,” said Principal Fluckley.

The principal was then joined by Emery School District (ESD) Board President Tracey Johnson and ESD Board Member Royd Hatt to present the seniors with their diplomas before the closing remarks from class secretary Rilee Lehnhoff.

Following, Johnson came back to the stage for the presentation of graduates.

The class of 2021 includes Kevin Aguilera, Morgan Bastian, Angelique Cordingley, Ximena Escalante Torrecillas, Angelica Gaspar, Lillian Giles, Rad Hughes, Ethan Johnson, Brouquelyn Hatfield-Knight, Rilee Lehnhoff, Talynn Lovato, Kaidence Meadows, Alexander Mendez-Garcia, Gabriel Mendez-Garcia, Celica Mendoza, Payton Romero, Najely Trejo, Victoria Velasquez-Tellez, Megan Vollmer, Jaiya Wells and Conner Zwahlen.