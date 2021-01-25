2021 Legislative Session Now Underway

By Representative Christine Watkins, District 69

The first week of the 2021 Legislative Session has flown by. This year, the State of Utah is doing everything it can to help us have a safe session even during this global pandemic. These measures include being mostly closed to the public, utilizing Zoom, putting dividers between our desks on the House floor and wearing masks.

My priority bills this session include HB73 Drug Testing Amendments. This bill would end drug testing practices that discriminate against people of color. Traditionally, hair follicle testing has been used in cases where the Division of Child and Family is involved. When drugs are processed in the body, they bind to melanin in the hair. Melanin can be found in greater quantities in individuals with dark hair, including people of color. If two people, one with light hair and the other with dark, each processed the same amount of illegal drugs, there is a higher chance that it would show up in the dark hair individual’s test rather than both equally. Discrimination cannot be tolerated in any amount and, as a society, we owe it to the POC community to eliminate any actions that could foster discrimination.

HB188 State Stone Designation would designate honeycomb calcite as the state stone. Many of you may have had the chance to see this beautiful stone that originates in Duchesne County and is mined exclusively in Utah. The soft honey color and intricate designs remind one of our State emblem, the beehive. It seems fitting that this stone be designated and recognized as Utah’s State Stone and it is exciting that this bill will highlight a cultural part of Duchesne County.

Even though this Session looks different from the past, I appreciate the support of District 69 and I look forward to working with the other Utah lawmakers to continue making our great state a wonderful place to live.

Contact

Email: christinewatkins@le.utah.gov

Cell: (435) 650-1969

Facebook: Representative Christine Watkins District 69

Instagram: @cwatkins_69