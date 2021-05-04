2021 Mr. Carbon Hopefuls Compete in Annual Assembly

On Friday afternoon, the Carbon Dinos filled their auditorium as the 2021 Mr. Carbon hopefuls took to the stage for the annual competition.

This year, the competitors were PJ Howa, Preston Condie, Ty Johnson and Eli Snow. The competition began with each contestant being escorted onto the stage and answering brief questions such as where they saw themselves in five years.

Following this, each student had time to show off their talent. The talent portion began with a musical performance, followed by a fun game show demonstration. There was then a pre-recorded TikTok dance with the talent portion concluding with a remake of the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance made famous on the film “Mean Girls.”

Once the assembly had finished, students were reminded that they were able to vote for their favorite through email. The final tally came in with PJ Howa named this year’s Mr. Carbon.