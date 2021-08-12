2021 Primary Municipal Election Results Released

By Julie Johansen and Traci Bishop

As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Emery County had reported the unofficial municipal primary election results for Green River and Castle Dale.

Green River has 414 registered voters. In the primary, 174 voted, which is 43.03% of registered voters. The posted results for four-year councilmen include Larry Parker (108), Amanda Dinkins (69), Michael Silliman (58), Jonnie Gallagher (34) and Ben Lehnoff (57).

Castle Dale has 867 registered voters, 302 of which voted, or 34.83% of registered voters. The posted results for four-year councilmen include Ted Allen (67), Michael Jorgensen (201), Julie Johansen (126), Mindy Jackson (69), Adriana Chimaras (38), Holly Ann Monsen (52) and Jeffery Hayward (20).

In Carbon County, it was reported that the primary election was cancelled. This was due to a conflict in Wellington City, where officials stated that three out of four of the candidates did not file their financial disclosures in a timely manner, making them ineligible to continue in the race.

These candidates are Joyce A. Dirk, Caleb Nelson and Casey Norton. This disqualifies these candidates and leaves current Mayor Paula Noyes the only candidate in the category for the council member position.