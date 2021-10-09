2021 St. Anthony Carnival Discussed with Helper City Council

Hollie and Cole Stapley visited the Helper City Council during its October meeting to discuss what is taking place for the annual St. Anthony Carnival.

The Stapley duo are the chairs for the carnival this year and while the original plan was to host the full event, with the spike of COVID-19 cases and high transmission levels once again, a decision was made to scale back.

Instead, there will be take-out dining for the carnival this year to take care of the meal aspect. A virtual raffle and silent auction will also take place and the plan is to presale tickets for the dinner and then have a moderate amount of extras.

It was also stated that they may attempt a possible game night in the spring if COVID-19 conditions have improved by then.

Jean Boyack also visited the council on behalf of St. Anthony’s, this time to request local consent for the Knights of Columbus bingo nights. The bingo nights take place twice per month on the second and fourth Fridays from September through May.

They have been asked if they could sell beer and Boyack was in representation to ask for that consent, which was approved.