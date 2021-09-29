2021 WATER RESOURCES PLAN PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Monday, November 15, 2021

The Utah Division of Water Resources (Division) is pleased to announce the draft 2021 Water Resources Plan (2021 Plan) is available for review soon. The 2021 Plan identifies action the Division will take over the next five years. It focuses on reliable data, supply security, and a healthy environment.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the Water Plan page of the Division’s website water.utah.gov/2021waterplan will be live and the draft 2021 Plan will be posted for review. A public comment period is open from Wednesday, September 29, 2021, through Monday, November 15, 2021 Comments may be submitted using the comment form link found on the Water Plan page.

A virtual open house will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM. During the open house, a short presentation about the 2021 Plan will be followed by a question and answer session. Written questions will be accepted throughout the virtual open house session using the Question and Answer feature of the meeting software. To join the open house, use the link found on the Water Plan page.

