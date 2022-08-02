2022 Castle Dale Celebration is a Crowd Pleaser

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale Days for 2022 began with an ATV rodeo on Saturday, July 23 at the fairgrounds. There was barrel racing for dirt bikes and UTVs as well as wheelie contests and slow bike races.

The next event was the Special Little Luau on July 27. The luau at the Emery County Aquatic Center is for adults and children with disabilities as well as their family and friends. This is a free appreciation event. Dinner, swimming, games and prizes were available to those who attended. The event was chaired by Autumn Arrien with help from her committee.

The following day, July 28, kids’ games began at 3:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds park. At 4:30 p.m., the “BBQ for 2 Bucks” served hot dogs and hamburgers to a large crowd. A kids’ rodeo that evening had chicken and pig chases as well as stick horse races for the different age groups, divided from ages two to 15 and an open group. During the rodeo, free popcorn and snow cones were available for those in attendance. A movie followed at dusk in the park.

On Saturday, July 30, pickleball and cornhole tournaments began at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, at the fairgrounds park. On the evening of July 29 and 30, the annual Cowboys Memorial Rodeo welcomed grandstand filling crowds again this year along with The Wild Child, Troy Lerwill. The Buddy Barrel Race and Circle of Fear events have become annual crowd pleasers and challenges for local participants. Immediately following the rodeo on Saturday evening, fireworks were lit for the delight of the crowds.