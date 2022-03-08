2022 General Session Concludes

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

End of Session

We made it to the end of the 2022 General Session! I am proud of what we were able to accomplish this session to better the life of Utahns. Thank you to those of you who have reached out and expressed your thoughts and concerns. I hope I represented you and all rural Utah well.

2022 General Session Recap

This session, the House Majority Caucus laid out five ambitious policy priorities. The following will help us meet the pressing needs of today and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.

Conserve, optimize and preserve Utah’s water

Keep life affordable for all Utahns

Drive innovation in education

Promote sustainable growth rather than rapid expansion

Make large-scale strategic investments that are sure to have generational impacts

Visit here to learn more about our priorities: house.utah.gov/2022majoritypolicypillars/

How Will This Legislation Impact You?

Every year, the Utah Legislature meets for 45 days (actually 33 working days) to debate and pass bills and budget billions of dollars. Watch this short video to learn how these bills impact you: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXZu_Crf5SQ

Executive Appropriations Committee

Last week, the Executive Appropriations Committee made final recommendations for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. This year’s recommendations include record-level funding for education. The committee recommended an increase in funding for social services, a generational opportunity to fund water and infrastructure, and a significant tax cut for the second consecutive year.

Utah Stands with Ukraine

As we entered the final week of the session, we were reminded that our work is made possible because of the freedoms we enjoy, freedoms that are under attack in Ukraine. Last Tuesday, I joined state leaders and fellow Utahns to rally in a united show of support for the people of Ukraine. We had a great turnout in front of the Capitol. My heart is with the people of Ukraine.

Final Status of My Bills

HB46, HB101, HB125, HB168, HB180 (3rd Sub), HB215 (2nd Sub) and HB418 (1st Sub): All of these bills have passed the Legislature and are waiting for the Governor’s signature to become law.

Additionally, I carried bills from the Senate as the House sponsor. These included:

SCR3, SB106 and SB204 (3rd Sub): These bills have also been passed by the Legislature and are waiting for the Governor’s signature.

Rep. Albrecht Podcast

Last week, I joined the podcast to discuss the expansion of investments and economic development opportunities in rural Utah. I talked about why my legislation this session focused on helping rural Utah counties. Learn about my policies that will support rural Utah. Listen on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/29iEqsEpMk05buAF2hgGv or Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/utah-house-of-representatives-podcast/id1532434400.

Canyon View Middle School Visit

Last week, Senator Hinkins and I had the opportunity to meet with Canyon View Middle School from Huntington. We spoke about our experiences in the Legislative Session this year and the State of Utah.

South Sevier Middle School Visit

Additionally, I talked with South Sevier Middle School on Wednesday. I answered questions they had about the Legislative process and how bills are passed.

I will be keeping you updated throughout the Interim. Thank you.

You can contact me directly by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov. You can also text or call me at (435) 979-6578. I am grateful to represent all the needs and interests of all rural Utah.